KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Lanes on I-70 are closed following two crashes that happened this morning.
The first incident happened on westbound I-70 at I-435 just after 11 a.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was some type of construction vehicle.
Two people sustained life-threatening injuries.
The right two lanes and the shoulder are currently closed.
Following this initial crash, another crash involving two semi trucks occurred further east on I-70 at Blue Ridge Cutoff just after noon.
One person died in that crash, according to police dispatchers.
This resulted in the left two lanes and the left shoulder being closed.
Drivers should avoid this area and find an alternate route.
