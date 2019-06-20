KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died and another has been injured after a train hit a car in Kansas City on Thursday night.
The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the area of E. Front Street and N. Chouteau Trafficway.
The SUV was going west on Front Street when it was struck by the train, which was being moved south by a train crew.
The male passenger died in the crash.
The driver was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
A witness told police there was a flare in the area, but that the SUV drove through it.
