Train vs car in KCMO_frame_1310.png
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died and another has been injured after a train hit a car in Kansas City on Thursday night. 

The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the area of E. Front Street and N. Chouteau Trafficway. 

The SUV was going west on Front Street when it was struck by the train, which was being moved south by a train crew.

The male passenger died in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for her injuries. 

A witness told police there was a flare in the area, but that the SUV drove through it. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.