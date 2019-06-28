KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person died after a car struck a tree in the Northland on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened in the area of I-435 and Highway 152, north of Pleasant Valley.
The ramp from northbound I-435 to Highway 152 is closed as a result.
KC Scout indicates the incident happened between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
