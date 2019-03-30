KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating an overnight homicide that happened late Friday night in the 4300 block of Indiana.
Officers were called out to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
When arriving at a home in the area, they discovered a shooting victim who later died.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
