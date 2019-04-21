KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed late Saturday night.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, police responded to 81st and Wabash on a reported shooting.
When they arrived, a black man in his 30's was found with gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.