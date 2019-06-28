HIAWATHA, KS (KCTV) -- One person died when a small plane crashed just north of an airport in Hiawatha on Friday evening.
WIBW in Topeka said that the Brown County Sheriff's office told them the plane went down at about 5:30 p.m. in a cornfield north of 260th Road, between Highway 73 and Mallard Road.
Highway patrol and the FAA have been notified.
The individual has not been publicly identified.
