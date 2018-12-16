KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City say an individual was killed in the area of North Hickory Street and Hidden Lakes Drive in a wreck overnight.
The wreck happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to police.
Police say a grey Toyota Camry was heading west on Hidden Lake Drive when it went off the roadway and struck a bridge.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
A 5-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The child was not in a car seat or booster seat, police say.
A 5-week-old infant was inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck, but was not injured, according to police.
The infant was in a secured car seat.
Investigators are unsure why the vehicle went off the road.
