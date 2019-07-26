GENERIC: Crash, broken glass, wreck
(Associated Press)

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died in a crash that happened on Friday in Johnson County, Missouri. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted about the crash just before 4:45 p.m. and said they were at the scene. 

The crash happened southwest of Kingsville near SW 1821 Road and SW 273 Road. 

The crash involved two vehicles and it was a head-on collision. 

One person was killed.

There's no information about how badly anyone else, if anyone, was injured.

