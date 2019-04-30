LAWSON, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities say three people have been killed in a fiery crash in western Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when a sport utility vehicle went off the right side of a Ray County highway amid heavy rain, overturned and struck a tree. The patrol says the SUV then caught on fire.
The victims were identified as 42-year-old Bradley Ahart, of Kingston, 26-year-old Andrew Fleming, of Polo, and 24-year-old Kara Frisch, also of Polo.
At approx 4:19 pm we were notified of a roll over crash on RT D e/of RT C in Ray County. The vehicle caught on fire and 3 occupants were killed as a result of the crash. The investigation continues. #TrafficCrash #OneIsTooMany #DriveSafe— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 1, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.