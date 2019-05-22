KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Four kids were injured after a one vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Kansas City, Kansas police chief posted a tweet just before 1:30 that four victims, all 16-years-old or under, were involved in a single vehicle crash at 88th and Metropolitan.
None of the victims had life-threatening-injuries.
The driver did tell police that they stole the vehicle so that they could go hill jumping.
Officers and Traffic Unit working a single car accident at 88th & Metropolitan. 4 victims, all 16 or under. None of the injuries are life threatening. The driver told officers that he had stolen the car so they could go hill jumping.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 22, 2019
