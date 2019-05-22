88th and Metropolitan

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Four kids were injured after a one vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Kansas police chief posted a tweet just before 1:30 that four victims, all 16-years-old or under, were involved in a single vehicle crash at 88th and Metropolitan.

None of the victims had life-threatening-injuries.

The driver did tell police that they stole the vehicle so that they could go hill jumping.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.