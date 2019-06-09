KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 7-year-old girl was shot in both of her legs Sunday evening.
Officers are investigating a shooting at Linwood and Gillham around 6:14 p.m.
When police arrived, they located a 16-year-old male victim that had been shot in his ankle. The male was with his mother and two younger siblings at the time of the shooting. His mother went inside with the two younger children while the victim remained in the car by the pumps.
The victim got into a verbal altercation with someone in the parking lot. There was an exchange of gunfire between the parties and the suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim in the ankle.
While at the scene, officers were told that a second victim had arrived to an area hospital. The second victim was a 7-year-old female who had been shot in both her legs.
The victim was in her parent’s vehicle and had been hit by a stray bullet while driving on Gillham. The second victim is in serious but stable condition.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.