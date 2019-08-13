KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s back to school for the Piper School District, one of the fastest growing districts in the state.
To combat overcrowding, administrators are building a brand-new school for 3rd through 5th graders.
This year, Piper Elementary West will host 3rd grade classes for the last time.
More than 2400 students in the district are going to have a little more room when the new center opens next fall.
Construction is happening now after a $35 million bond was issued last year.
The upper elementary school isn’t even built yet, and already the district has plans to revamp it.
After a few years, they will reoutfit the building to become a new high school.
The district has grown by 400 students in the past five years.
District leaders are looking at the projections, and there’s no sign of student population slowing down.
“The Class of 2019 graduated about 140 kiddos and the class of 2029, so in 10 years those kiddos are currently in third grade and there are 225 of them so that kind of tells you how quickly we are growing,” Communication Director Jenny Hurley said.
Administrators say the quality schools are what continue to draw people into the area.
