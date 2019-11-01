SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- A kidnapped child was found inside a truck near Topeka, KS., on Friday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers were notified of a kidnapping suspect that was heading east on Interstate 70 towards Topeka from Junction City, KS.
Troopers discovered the vehicle just west of Topeka and attempted to stop the suspect, who refused.
A pursuit was initiated and after a failed attempt at stopping the suspect with stop sticks, troopers were able to box the vehicle in.
The suspect was taken in custody and the child was removed from the vehicle.
The child was unharmed, police say. A woman was also taken in custody for further questioning.
Charges are expected in both Geary County and Shawnee County.
