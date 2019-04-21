KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One kid is in serious but stable condition after a two-vehicle collision in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas City, Kansas police were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on North 38th Street and Leavenworth Road Sunday night.
Police said that three adults and two kids were involved in the collision, but four people in total were transported to local hospitals.
One kid has serious but stable injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.