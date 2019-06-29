KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Four other people were injured when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper crashed while pursuing a vehicle.
The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. at 29th and Minnesota.
According to the crash log, a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 was going north on 29th Street while the trooper, who was pursuing another vehicle, was going west on Minnesota.
The two vehicles collided at the intersection.
Four people in the Chevrolet were injured: a 39-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy. The 39-year-old was complaining of pain and was possibly injured. All the others were suspected to have minor injuries.
KHP said that their trooper, a 24-year-old man, is expected to be okay. In the crash log, it states the officer was complaining of pain and could be injured.
No other information is available at this time.
