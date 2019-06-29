KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after one of their troopers crashed while pursuing a vehicle.
The KCK police chief indicated that the crash happened in the area of 28th and Minnesota, saying that KHP was "pursuing a vehicle and had an accident."
The crash scene appears to have still been present around 11 a.m.
KHP said that their trooper is expected to be okay.
KCTV5 News is working to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.