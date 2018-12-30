LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol was looking for a suspect in Lenexa following a chase.
According to KHP troopers at the scene, a trooper was near I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway when the trooper noticed a green Ford Mustang traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop and the suspect continued to flee.
Speeds reached well over 100 mph on both the highway and city streets.
When the suspect took the exit onto 87th Street at 435, KHP disregarded the pursuit.
Lenexa and Shawnee police were in the area, too, and found the vehicle. Then suspect bailed on foot into the neighborhood near the Village condos on 87th and into a wooded area.
Lenexa used their K-9 patrol and the suspect was taken into custody near 84th Terrace and Mullen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.