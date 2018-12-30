LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in Lenexa.
They said they pursued a vehicle into Lenexa, but then the male suspect bailed out of the vehicle.
He is wanted for "several charges," which the KHP did not specify. The Lenexa Police Department, on the other hand, said he is wanted for stealing a vehicle.
They are searching in the area of 87th and Candlelight.
No other information is available at this time.
UPDATE: The suspect was apprehended by officers in a yard.
