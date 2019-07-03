CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- He barely escaped a violent attack in a Northland basement where police later found a body that had been cut up with an electric saw.

Now, police are investigating 56-year-old Floyd Wood's death as a possible homicide.

KCTV5 News spoke to Wood back in May when he was considered a witness. On Monday, he was found dead in his Claycomo home about 9 p.m. near U.S. Highway 69 and Park Street.

“He jumped on my back, got me in a choke hold and put his knee in the center of my back and was whipping me around the room trying to break my neck,” Wood said. “I know he was [trying to kill me], because I’m a witness."

Colton Stock is the man he's talking about. Stock has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins, of Gardner, Kansas.

An autopsy determined that Calkins was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned. According to charging documents, Calkins' head, arms and leg were dismembered.

Stock previously was charged with assaulting and shooting at another man at the home.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. A bond is set at $1 million cash only. He's entered a not guilty plea.

As this mystery continues to unfold, KCTV5 News will keep you updated.