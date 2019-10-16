KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be without multiple starters as they play in Denver on Thursday night.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive lineman Chris Jones and offensive linemen Andrew Wylie and Eric Fisher have been ruled out for Thursday's game.
Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is listed as questionable.
The shorthanded Chiefs will look to bounce back following two consecutive losses at Arrowhead Stadium.
Should Denver win, the Chiefs would drop to second place in the AFC West in the loss column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.