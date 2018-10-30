KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – This debate comes just one week from Election Day and this particular seat could play a big role in which party will have control of the House.
Many voters see this election as a referendum on President Donald Trump, so it was worthwhile to hear the Democratic candidate come up with a Trump proposal she liked and the Republican to find something he did not.
“If the president is trying to figure out a way to lower prescription drug prices, that is a real issue and I am willing to work with him to get that done,” said Democrat Sharice Davids after the debate.
“I don’t like some of the tweets. I don’t think that’s presidential,” vocalized Republican Kevin Yoder post debate.
When asked about what Congress could do to prevent violence like this weekend’s ethnically motivated and deadly attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue, Davids suggested gun control, while Yoder focused on the value of words.
“Expanding our background checks and making sure that firearms aren’t in the hands of people who are likely to do harm to others,” proclaimed Davis during the debate.
“We all need to lead in a way in which we speak to the value of diversity and pluralism,” Yoder said during the debate.
On the topic of immigration, troops are in route to the southern border to help halt a flood of Central American immigrants, and today the President said he wants to end birthright citizenship. Asked if Congress should do that, Yoder would not answer directly but Davids was more than happy to pounce.
“The root cause of this immigration problem is failure to secure our borders,” stated Yoder during the debate.
“When we have a President that is trying to put out executive orders that violate our Constitution, it is that much more clear that Congress’ job as a check on the executive branch is so important in this day and age,” added Davids.
On the topics of immigration and affordable health care, one of the main criticisms Yoder leveled was that Davids talks about wanting bi-partisan reform but has yet to give specific ideas for proposals that could succeed across party lines.
She would not talk about specifics, but did say she will sit down with anyone.
