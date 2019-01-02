KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cliff Drive in the northeast is one of the most well-known areas of Kansas City, but there’s a trash problem at Kessler park. It’s not a new one and a group says it is certainly not just the fault of the homeless who seek shelter there.
“It is a problem we need to resolve,” expressed Jordan Schiele, advocate for cleaning up Kessler Park.
It almost takes your breath away to see how much trash there is out at Kessler Park.
“I’ll bet you can’t count how many tons of trash have come out of this park,” Schiele said.
It’s not just in the homeless camp but along the roadway where people routinely drive up and dump their trash.
Thursday, a group of people will gather at the park to clean up. Two dumpsters will be brought in to start.
“We’ll start here and just work our way up until our dumpsters are full,” explained Schiele.
Schiele says as a community, there is a need to come together to figure out why people who are not homeless still choose to dump their trash.
“What are the resources we have to help neighbors properly dispose of trash in a way that doesn’t just leave a mess of our city,” questioned Schiele.
No matter the reasons for the trash being dumped in the park, Schiele wants to be a part of the solution. He says it’s all a direct result of issues that need to be addressed.
Whether it’s something simple like educating people on how the city trash system works to common issues found in homeless camps like affordable housing and living wages to mental health and addiction problems.
“I’m from the understanding that we should just learn to be the best neighbors that we can be and that includes being good neighbors to those who are living on the streets,” said Schiele.
If anyone would like to pitch in and help, just show up at Kessler Park Thursday at 9:45 a.m.
For more information, click here.
