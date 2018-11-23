KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After 55 days of searching for missing 24-year-old Kenisha Washington, her body was found in a vacant lot on Wednesday -- the day before Thanksgiving.
On Friday, her family gathered with community advocates to plead for information about her death and to end to violence against women.
Her body was found in a vacant lot near 28th and Brighton. Investigators said the medical examiner did not find any obvious signs of foul play.
They are now waiting on an autopsy report to determine just how she died.
Her family members said they have reported to police disturbing messages sent to them about Washington’s death. One message said, “Stop asking me ‘bout her. She dead.” Another message sent to Washington’s mother said, “Told the [expletive] to shut up. She gone now, see. Sorry, she dead.”
They believe she was killed and want justice for her. They have suspected foul play from the beginning.
“Kenisha Washington was my sister,” said Kenneth Washington. “My youngest sister. She was a young, bright soul. A great sense of humor. A beautiful person. She did not deserve this horrific crime. I’m asking people to come forward with any information they may have.”
"They took everything from me," said LaVette Kelley, Washington's mother. "Everything. My only daughter."
As her family gathered to remember her, a man who said he found Washington’s body stopped to show her loved ones where he discovered her.
Larry Gregory said he was walking through the brush and trees with his grandson when he found her body.
“I live right across the street over there,” he noted. “I couldn't leave her laying there. I had to call police.”
Her family members are asking anyone with information about Washington’s death to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.