Kenisha N. Washington

Kenisha N. Washington’s body was found in the 2800 block of Brighton in a vacant lot.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The body of a missing woman was found on Wednesday.

Kenisha N. Washington’s body was found in the 2800 block of Brighton Ave. in a vacant lot.

She was a 24-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri.

She had been reported missing on Sept. 27 of this year.

The Medical Examiner found no obvious signs of foul play, according to the police, so the cause of her death is unknown at this time.

KCTV5 News spoke to Washington’s mother in October. At that time, she was still holding out hope of finding her child.

At that time, it had been 22 days since she’d heard from her.

