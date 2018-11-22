KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The body of a missing woman was found on Wednesday.
Kenisha N. Washington’s body was found in the 2800 block of Brighton Ave. in a vacant lot.
She was a 24-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri.
She had been reported missing on Sept. 27 of this year.
The Medical Examiner found no obvious signs of foul play, according to the police, so the cause of her death is unknown at this time.
KCTV5 News spoke to Washington’s mother in October. At that time, she was still holding out hope of finding her child.
At that time, it had been 22 days since she’d heard from her.
You can read that article here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.