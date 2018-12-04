COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV)- - Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has announced his intention to transfer to the Missouri Tigers.
Bryant has talked to a number of schools before making the announcement, including Arkansas, North Carolina, and Auburn.
It’s been a whirlwind for Bryant since Dabo Sweeney named true freshman Trevor Lawrence the starter at Clemson.
Bryant is considered a true dual threat quarterback.
Bryant will come in as a graduate transfer.
He will likely replace quarterback Drew Lock, who heads to NFL this year.
