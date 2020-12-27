KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has broken San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s NFL single season record for most receiving yards by a tight end.
On the season, Kelce has 105 receptions for 1,416 yards.
Kittle set the record two years ago with 1,377.
Kelce on Sunday also became the first tight end in league history with multiple 100-reception seasons on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.