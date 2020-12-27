Falcons Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands with teammates during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has broken San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s NFL single season record for most receiving yards by a tight end.

On the season, Kelce has 105 receptions for 1,416 yards.

Kittle set the record two years ago with 1,377.

Kelce on Sunday also became the first tight end in league history with multiple 100-reception seasons on the year.

