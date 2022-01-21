KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --– Keith Carnes’ attorneys are asking for his immediate release following a judge’s 111-page report that found evidence was withheld from his defense during his trial. They filed the motion Friday.
Carnes is serving a life sentence for the 2003 murder of Larry White. Carnes continues to fight to prove he did not commit the crime.
In December of 2020, the Missouri Supreme Court appointed Judge William Hickle to serve as a Special Master fact finder. According to Carnes’ attorneys, Judge Hickle concluded that evidence of a confidential informant was not disclosed to the defense.
Carnes’ attorneys believe the judge’s lengthy report shows not only can Carnes prove his innocence but that his rights were also violated.
On Tuesday, KCTV5 News spoke with Carnes’ mother Eve Moffatt who is preparing for his release. She’s planning meals and getting ready to give him Christmas gifts. “We all miss Keith,” Moffatt said Tuesday. “We want him home.”
Carnes and his attorneys learned Thursday that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will have until Febuary 14th to object to the judge’s findings. If they file exceptions, the judge has until March 16th to rule on the exceptions.
“We think that in light of what the master found that it's clear he's going to be exonerated,” Carnes’ attorney Kent Gipson said. “There's no reason to string the case out any longer, any longer than necessary. I think they can certainly expedite things when you got an innocent man in prison.”
In the motion filed Friday Carnes’ attorneys said while waiting for a final decision from the Missouri Supreme Court including if charges will be dismissed or if a new trial will be granted, Carnes is at risk of contracting COVID-19. “COVID is running rampant in prisons all over the country. Missouri is no exception,” Gipson said. “He recently had surgery that he is still recovering from so that makes him a little bit more vulnerable.”
Gipson asked if that if Carnes is not immediately released that the procedural timeline is expedited.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for comment but have not heard back.
