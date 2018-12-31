KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --Party organizers are pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone has fun this New Year’s Eve.
Power and light learned from last year, when it was even colder.
There is a tent for the line to get in.
They had one overhead last year, but this year, they added sides, heaters and a bar so you can get a drink while you wait in line.
Crews are still getting everything ready at this hour. The event does not start until 9 PM.
They have turned on the overhead heaters, which they say raises the ambient temperature by about 15 to 20°.
They’ve added extra stand heaters and of course, as things start filling up there will no doubt be body heat.
“We do have the two levels and 14 venues, so you can duck in and out of bars, and all the bars are heated, and a lot of times people will come outside into the center to cool off a little bit from all the body heat,” said Rachel Waller, P&L District.
The heat from all the people is for real because they sold 5,000 advance tickets.
That is a big crowd if a few hundred are no-shows.
And if you’re using an Uber to get home from wherever, here are a few ideas:
-To help the driver find you in the crowd, call and tell them where exactly you are and what you’re wearing so they can find you.
-And for your safety, check the driver photo on the app, to be sure it matches with the car you’re getting into.
