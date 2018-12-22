CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kearney woman has died in a crash in Clinton County, Missouri.
The crash happened on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-35, 4 miles south of Cameron.
The crash happened when a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado went off the eastern side of the road, drove down and embankment, and crashed into the north bank of Shoal Creek.
The truck came to a rest on its wheels in the creek, facing west.
The passenger, 57-year-old Correna S. Masters, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, who is 59 years old and also from Kearney, sustained serious injuries.
Neither of the people inside the vehicle were wearing their seat belts.
