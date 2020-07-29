KEARNEY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kearney School District says a student who attended the district's July 25th graduation ceremony has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The district held an "in-person ceremony."
The student, who was grouped with 75 other students during the event, developed symptoms the Monday after the graduation ceremony and immediately sought testing.
The Clay County Public Health Center will conduct a "close contact" investigation.
"KSD took many precautions in order to hold an in-person graduation ceremony to celebrate our 2020 graduates," the district said in a statement. "Our plan for graduation was approved by the Clay County Public Health Center (CCPHC) and included dividing the graduating class into two ceremonies, limiting attendance to two guests per graduate, requiring students and attendees to wear masks, and implementing physical distancing protocols. We hope that by taking these precautions we will have prevented the spread of additional cases."
As of Wednesday, no other positive test has been reported.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.