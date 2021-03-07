KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- Two police officers in Kearney, MO rescued a burning man from an out of control grass fire this week, according to the city's mayor.
Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue said this week that Kearney officers JD Garton and Julie Carpenter saved someone's life in the area of 164th Street and Marcrest Drive.
A man was trapped against a barbed wire fence, which preventing him from escaping.
"Corporal Garton took him by his shoulders and rescued him, lifting him to safety where he and Officer Carpenter rendered aid," the mayor said in a Facebook post. "Suffering from his extreme burns, the victim was transported to the Hospital by Ambulance for treatment. Corporal Garton and Officer Carpenter received no injuries besides signed hair their self.
I’m extremely proud of Corporal Garton and Officer Carpenter."
The fire was one of two major grass fires in Kearney this week.
