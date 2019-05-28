KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- A couple miles east of I-35 about half way between 92 Highway and 69 Highway, a friend of the couple who lives in a house said a neighbor down the road lost two barns, another had some home damage, and trees are down all over.
The area is a 4-mile drive south and east of the Quik Trip where KCTV5 News went into a storage room for shelter along with four other folks, their fur friends and the staff.
An employee, a young woman named Chloe, hollered over the sirens that KCTV5 could come into their shelter, which was the stock room, the only room without windows.
One woman was clutching her rosary beads.
“Oh absolutely, praying and praying Saint Michael and we’ve got our kitty with us and we’re praying for everyone wherever it’s been,” Rosie Schmidt said.
“The doors were all locked. I started getting back in my truck. I was freaking out. I don’t know what I’m going to do and these two let me in. I appreciate that,” Brad Perkins, hid from the storm, said.
It seems he made it just before the staff all locked themselves into the safe room.
Protocol is to warn everyone in the lot and offer them a spot in the safe room then lock up and head in themselves.
At a home, a crew of about a dozen friends and family are helping to go through the couple’s house.
There are no word of any injuries.
