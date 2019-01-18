LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Officials from both sides of the state line came together Friday to share what they are doing to keep drivers safe.
Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Missouri Department of Transportation have already been sent out to monitor the roads and pre-treat if they can.
DOT officials said the trickiest part will be as the rain and sleet turn into snow because it could affect crews’ ability to pre-treat before all of that wet mess turns to ice.
KDOT Communications Director Laurie Arellno explained workers will do their best but drivers should still expect to run into trouble spots.
“We do treat the roads, but we do clear the roads, and we really want the public to help us in planning for ice,” Arellno said.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, three people died in the Kansas City area during last weekend's storm.
All three state agencies had the same message Friday – anyone that does not have to be out should stay home.
