JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --There’s a full staff of crews out monitoring the roads they’ll put down some of this salt mix if it looks like roads are getting slick.
KDOT brought in a crew to work a 12-hour shift overnight from 8pm to 8am and looking forward to the weekend they’ll do the same since roads are fairly dry and weren’t pre-treated.
“Right now, we’re just kind of getting our trucks already make sure everything’s good to go,” Ron Looper, KDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor said. “Still continuing to monitor the weather. We do have crews coming back in tonight to be ready.”
It’s pretty much the same story on the Missouri side, crews are on standby.
They spent this week repairing their plows from damage sustained during last weekend’s snow.
Both road crews ask that you do take precaution on bridges and overpasses as they can freeze and get slick quickly.
And if you see one of their trucks out give them plenty of room on the road.
