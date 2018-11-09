MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Crews for both KDOT and MoDOT were out the past few days getting ready for the first snow of the year.
Crews also treated the roads as the snow fell Thursday.
Friday morning, the temperature will continue to drop so crews could be out again, trying to prevent the roads from freezing over.
A reminder, if you see a snow plow, make sure to stay at least 100 feet back and don’t crowd them.
It’s also important to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work in winter weather conditions.
