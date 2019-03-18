FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Transportation has fired an employee who used the agency's Twitter page to criticize President Donald Trump.
In the tweet, the employee responded to one of the president's tweets criticizing several Fox News anchors, calling Trump a "communist" for trying to control the media.
Kansas State Representative J.R. Claeys responded to the tweet saying “Getting lit up by the press for tweets is my specialty. Feel free to call for advice before Republicans pounce.”
Getting lit up by the press for tweets is my specialty. Feel free to call for advice before Republicans pounce @KDOTHQ. #ksleg https://t.co/G5DsPiVPOb— Rep. J.R. Claeys 🇺🇸 (@jrclaeys) March 17, 2019
Since then, KDOT has issued an apology. The fired employee has not been named.
KDOT stated the tweet was deleted and was “an unacceptable use of state communication tools.”
Today an employee sent a tweet from @SCKansasKDOT. The tweet has been deleted as it does not reflect the views of KDOT or the Administration and was an unacceptable use of state communication tools. The person who sent the tweet is no longer an employee of KDOT.— KDOT (@KDOTHQ) March 18, 2019
