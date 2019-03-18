KDOT Trump tweet
(KCTV5 News/ Twitter)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Transportation has fired an employee who used the agency's Twitter page to criticize President Donald Trump.

In the tweet, the employee responded to one of the president's tweets criticizing several Fox News anchors, calling Trump a "communist" for trying to control the media.

Kansas State Representative J.R. Claeys responded to the tweet saying “Getting lit up by the press for tweets is my specialty. Feel free to call for advice before Republicans pounce.”

Since then, KDOT has issued an apology. The fired employee has not been named.

KDOT stated the tweet was deleted and was “an unacceptable use of state communication tools.”

