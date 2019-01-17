TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Federal employees in Kansas furloughed as a result of the federal shutdown can apply for unemployment benefits to help with their financial needs while they are unable to return to work, the Kansas Department of Labor said.
“The Unemployment Insurance program was created to alleviate economic insecurity for workers who are without employment through no fault of their own,” said Interim Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia. “The Kansas Department of Labor will do everything possible to assist our hard-working families who have been impacted by the shutdown.”
Federal employees in Kansas can apply for unemployment benefits by calling the UI Contact Center at 1-800-292-6333 and speaking with a representative.
Employees are encouraged to contact KDOL as soon as possible.
Due to the shutdown, furloughed workers should be prepared to provide wage verification because KDOL may be unable to reach their employers. Copies of pay stubs or W-2 forms would be considered valid wage verification.
Federal workers who are working full time but are not being paid during the shutdown are not eligible for unemployment benefits.
As required by law, workers who receive back pay should plan to repay any unemployment benefits received.
