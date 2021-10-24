LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday after being transported to the hospital.
The inmate, 32-year-old Lawrence Brown, Jr., was transported to St. John's Hospital in Leavenworth where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. It was not immediately disclosed what led to him being send to the hospital.
The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but KDOC believes it is not Covid-19 related.
Brown was serving a 122-month sentence for a charge out of Sedgwick County involving the battery of a corrections officer or employee.
