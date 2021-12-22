FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- One of KCTV5’s most recognized broadcasters, Meteorologist Gary Amble, has announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.
For nearly the past 30 years, Gary has guided our station in a leadership role through countless weather events.
Beginning Jan. 17, Gary begins his transition toward retirement, and veteran meteorologist Erin Little will become Chief Meteorologist of our Storm Track 5 Weather Team.
Gary will continue forecasting on our weekday 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, and Erin will forecast weather on our noon, 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. shows.
“KCTV5 is long recognized as a leader in news and weather coverage in KC,’’ said Andrew Stewart, General Manager of KCTV and KSMO. “We are excited that Erin Little will be leading our Storm Track 5 Weather Team and will celebrate the next year working with Gary as he makes the well-deserved transition to retirement.”
Gary started with KCTV5 back in June of 1994. But he’s had several other stops along the way. He was the main weather anchor for WHO-TV in Des Moines, morning meteorologist for KFDA in Amarillo, weekend weathercaster at KSNT in Topeka, and was the chief weathercaster for Cable 6 in Lawrence.
“I truly feel blessed to be a part of KCTV5 and leaving my co-workers is what I’ll miss the most. Experience is something you can’t teach, it takes time to acquire that and Erin has put in her time,” Gary said. “Our schedules don’t allow us to spend much (if any) time together so I’m looking forward to working more closely with Erin over the coming year during this transition. There is a lot of excitement in the weather office as we make our way into 2022.”
Erin is a familiar face to KCTV5 viewers, who have been waking up with her since 2018 on our weekday morning show from 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. She has been a fixture on morning television in Kansas City for nearly 20 years. A Kansas City native, she is now raising her three young children in our great city.
“Gary is a class act," Erin said. "He is just as genuine in person as he is on television each day on KCTV5. I have been lucky enough to learn from him the last 4 years, and I am excited to keep thriving with his leadership during the next year of transition. I look forward to growing again with Kansas City and serving our community in this new role. Exciting things are ahead for the KCTV5 Weather Team, and I am thrilled to be part of this next chapter.”
Please join us in congratulating both Gary and Erin on a job well done! We will have a whole year to celebrate Gary’s successes and Erin’s new assignment leading our weather team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.