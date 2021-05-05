KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A favorite local barbecue joint is teaming up with a favorite out on the Royals baseball roster to make one heavy-hitting sandwich.
Kansas City Royals star Hunter Dozier now has a sandwich named after him at Zarda Bar-B-Q. Every sandwich sold will benefit Dozier's "Step Up Big" campaign helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City.
"We're just trying to help local Kansas City kids find their Bigs, find their mentors. There's a lot of kids who are still looking for their mentor, so all of the money we can raise just helps them find their Bigs to connect with them, and yeah, it's a great cause," he said.
The "Big Dozier" is available at Zarda Bar-B-Q now. Click here to learn more about the Step Up Big campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.