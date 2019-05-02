Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, May 2, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
RAYTOWN, MO (AP) -- Authorities say a Jackson County sheriff's deputy didn't have his emergency lights and sirens activated when he plowed through a red light, crashed into another vehicle and seriously injured its driver. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Fire Department is adding a new station on the grounds of a local high school, while reducing response times and creating a student fire program at that school. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman who accidentally fell from a ledge near the Liberty Memorial and National WWI Museum Wednesday night is expected to survive. (More)
(Meredith) -- Burger King is rolling out a new box meal called the "Real Meal." It's designed as a play on McDonald's happy meal, and a way to bring attention to mental illness. (More)
(CNN) -- Researchers in the UK have found traces of illicit drugs, pharmaceuticals and pesticides in samples of freshwater shrimp. (More)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- What do we say to the god of death? "See you in 10 years!" According to the latest data from NASA, the Earth has a long-distance date with a 1,100-foot-wide asteroid in 2029. The giant space rock has the fitting code name 99942 Apophis, the Greek name for an Egyptian serpent god hell-bent on swallowing the sun. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez hit his first big league homer, Kansas City pounded AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell for the second time in a week, and the Royals routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 to wrap up a doubleheader sweep. Adalberto Mondesi homered in the opener to help Kansas City to a 3-2 victory. The finale of the four-game series is Thursday.
