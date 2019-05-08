Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, May 7, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s parks will soon have armed park rangers to enhance public safety. (more)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- It remains a seller’s market in Kansas City. So, if you’re looking to buy a house, you’ve got to be prepared to get competitive. (more)
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO (AP) -- Two students opened fire Tuesday inside a charter school in an affluent suburb of Denver not far from Columbine High School, killing a teenager, wounding eight and spreading terror before they were taken into custody, authorities said. (more)
HOUSTON, TX (AP) -- In O’Hearn’s return to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night, with 10 of his college teammates in the stands, he hit his first career grand slam to help the Royals to a 12-2 rout. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A 6 foot,10 inch senior guard/forward out of Utah, Tristan Enaruna, made the announcement on Twitter. He chose KU over Creighton and Miami. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Kraft, the purveyors of boxed macaroni and cheese beloved as an easy, quick meal for the family, wants to do more for moms on Mother's Day 2019. (more)
Sports
MLB:
Kansas City Royals (13-24, fifth in the AL Central) at Houston Astros (21-15, first in the AL West); 7p.m.
