Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, May 6, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Country music icon George Strait is coming to Kansas City in a rare concert appearance. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the basement of a Northland home after a fire. (More)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Republican legislators have pushed a tax relief proposal through the Kansas Legislature, ignoring predictions from Gov. Laura Kelly's fellow Democrats that she will veto it, just as she did with a larger plan. (More)
VENICE, IL (AP) - A teen sports standout featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports has been fatally shot. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted police as saying that Jaylon McKenzie, an East St. Louis eighth grader, was shot Saturday night at a party in Venice, Illinois. (More)
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News is replacing its evening anchor and revamping its morning show lineup as it seeks to boost ratings. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Adam Sandler had "Saturday Night Live" fans cracking up at his song about why he was fired and cheering the revival of "Opera Man" during his hosting gig. But by the end, he had them in tears. (More)
Sports
Kansas City Royals (12-23, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (20-14, first in the AL West)
Houston; Monday, 7 p.m.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (3-2, 5.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Astros: Gerrit Cole (3-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Kansas City will square off at Minute Maid Park on Monday.
The Astros are 10-3 on their home turf. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .273 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .336.
The Royals are 4-12 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .430 this season. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a mark of .667. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .556. Alex Bregman is 8-for-38 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.
Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 41 hits and has 14 RBIs. Jorge Soler is 12-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs
Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).
Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).
