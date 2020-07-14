KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A group of leaders in Wyandotte County and will meet for the first time to talk about how to improve the relationship between the community and police.
George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minnesota. His death sparked widespread protests over police brutality and police interactions with the community.
Mayor David Alvey created a task force to help advance the discussion and make changes for more equitable outcomes for all people.
The Task Force on Community and Police Relations is made up of nine men and women from the Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas community.
This task force will gather input and insight from the community about the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The task force is asking the community to share their experiences with local law enforcement good and bad, and the task force will make recommendations on how to improve the relationship between the police and the community.
"I also believe these uncomfortable situations are going to yield positive effects on our interactions with law enforcement here in Wyandotte County and KCK, and if all goes well, this can be used as a model for other communities like ours to be able to deal with this as well," Unified Government Commissioner Harold Johnson said.
Your first chance to be heard will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. It’s a virtual event. Click here for more information.
