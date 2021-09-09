KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A wrong-way driver was killed in crash overnight in the Northland.
Police were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway.
Witnesses first observed the silver Chevrolet Aveo traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-35 in the area of Missouri Highway 210. A Buick Encore struck the Chevrolet, almost head-on, just past Chouteau.
The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The Chevrolet driver had two canines in the vehicle, both were also killed in the crash.
The driver of the Buick was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of I-35 were closed for about three hours.
