KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were shot Monday morning after two people wearing masks broke into a home in south Kansas City, police say.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Easy 90th Street and Tennessee Avenue.
There were seven people inside the home at the time and two were taken to the hospital. Police say one was in critical condition, the other has less serious injuries. Officers did usher a child out from the home but appeared to be unharmed.
Someone told police one person shot back at the intruders. They say they don’t know if either of the suspects were hurt.
Detectives are working to find out if anything was stolen or what motivated the shooting.
Police are still looking for the two suspects.
