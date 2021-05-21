KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Worlds of Fun will be back open to the public starting May 22.
Some new safety protocols include a health screen at the front gate, cashless transactions and the discontinuation of temperature checks. The park will operate at a reduced capacity, but there will not be limits for rides.
Masks are not required outside, however, they are recommended in indoor spaces for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Oceans of Fun will reopen on May 29. It will also operate at a reduced capacity and a reservation is required before coming to the park.
Guests will find some new and improved attractions at both parks, including a new track on the Timber Wolf and a new water slide called the Riptide Raceway.
There will be new food items including Coca-Cola glazed fried dough and a the opening of a barbecue restaurant.
