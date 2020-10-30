KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was killed in a single-car crash Friday morning after her vehicle went off of Ward Parkway and into a tree in Kansas City.
Police said a car collided with a tree along Ward and Brush Creek parkways just after 4:30 a.m.
The driver had been going southbound at a high speed, when her vehicle hopped the curb and ran into the tree.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.