KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a woman is dead after a homicide at the Hyde Park Place Apartments on the city's east side.
Officers say they were called about 2 a.m. Wednesday to East 37th Street and Gillham Road when neighbors heard an argument and then gunshots.
Emergency medical services responded first and found the victim dead inside an apartment.
Police do say a person of interest was taken into custody. Officers have not said what the person’s relationship is to the victim.
This is the 57th homicide in the city this year.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest can be worth up to $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.