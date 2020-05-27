KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- As reopening continues across the country, there’s a renewed effort to remind people to cover their faces in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Doctors say one of the reasons why it’s so hard to get everyone to listen to CDC mask guidelines is because masks are just not a typical sight here in the United States.
When you look at China, people there were already wearing them for air quality, so it was an easy adjustment. But as researchers learn more about COVID-19, there’s a lot of evidence that says people without symptoms are spreading the virus to others.
Wearing masks reduces the spread of the virus.
In Springfield, a hairstylist tested positive for COVID-19 and did not spread it because both the stylist and client wore a mask.
As athletes at the University of Kansas return back to train and workout they will be required to wear masks.
"When you're working out or the athletes are around each other, wear a mask. We think of athletes as these strong, super healthy folks, but the reality is they can be vulnerable,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at The University of Kansas Health System.
The NFL is testing out face masks with surgical materials to keep players safe from COVID-19.
Medical professionals believe as we see more people out wearing masks the more it becomes normalized.
